The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHRISTMAS RESTRICTIONS: Ireland is to move to a version of Level 5 restrictions from Christmas Eve due to rapidly increasing rates of Covid-19.

2. #LEVEL 5: The rolling restrictions will last until 12 January, here’s when the different measures will come in.

3. #NO CROSS THE WATER: Ireland’s travel ban from Britain is to remain in place ‘until at least 31 December’.

4. #CASES: There will be over 900 new Covid-19 cases announced later, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

5. #GOOD NEWS: The government has said that the first vaccines against Covid-19 in Ireland will be administered on 30 December and that new arrangements for people to claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be introduced for the Christmas period.