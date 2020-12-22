#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 5:10 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHRISTMAS RESTRICTIONS: Ireland is to move to a version of Level 5 restrictions from Christmas Eve due to rapidly increasing rates of Covid-19. 

2. #LEVEL 5: The rolling restrictions will last until 12 January, here’s when the different measures will come in

3. #NO CROSS THE WATER: Ireland’s travel ban from Britain is to remain in place ‘until at least 31 December’. 

4. #CASES: There will be over 900 new Covid-19 cases announced later, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

5. #GOOD NEWS: The government has said that the first vaccines against Covid-19 in Ireland will be administered on 30 December and that new arrangements for people to claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be introduced for the Christmas period. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

