The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CHRISTMAS RESTRICTIONS: Ireland is to move to a version of Level 5 restrictions from Christmas Eve due to rapidly increasing rates of Covid-19.
2. #LEVEL 5: The rolling restrictions will last until 12 January, here’s when the different measures will come in.
3. #NO CROSS THE WATER: Ireland’s travel ban from Britain is to remain in place ‘until at least 31 December’.
4. #CASES: There will be over 900 new Covid-19 cases announced later, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.
5. #GOOD NEWS: The government has said that the first vaccines against Covid-19 in Ireland will be administered on 30 December and that new arrangements for people to claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be introduced for the Christmas period.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)