Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

By Rónán Duffy Friday 15 Oct 2021, 5:03 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DAVID AMESS: UK Conservative MP David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times during a constituency clinic in Essex. 

2. #COVID-19: As the rate of Covid-19 infections increase, the head of the HSE has said that there is “no need to hit the panic button”

3. #WFH: Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has urged people to “work from home this autumn and winter” but there are no indications that official government advice is going to change. 

4. #RIP: The funeral of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney has taken place in Glendalough, Co Wicklow.

5. #LATE NIGHT: Dublin’s Nitelink bus service is set to resume next Friday to coincide with the planned reopening of the nightclubs and late bars. 

