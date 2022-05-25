The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UVALDE: Seven children killed in the mass shooting at an elementary (primary) school in south Texas have been named locally.

2. #UKRAINE: Moscow has said it would be “premature” to consider a prisoner swap with Kyiv before Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to Russian troops stand trial.

3. #SURVEILLANCE: Civil liberties campaigners say they are “strongly opposed” to gardaí being granted the use of facial-recognition technology, saying it poses an “extreme risk” to peoples’ rights.

4. #HOUSING: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien clashed with Sinn Féín’s Pearse Doherty during Leaders’ Questions today over the government’s new housing initiative, “Croí Conaithe”, which aims to support the building of apartments for sale to owner-occupier households

5. #PARTYGATE: Boris Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the inquiry into raucous parties in No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown.