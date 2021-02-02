#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 February 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FIRST DOSES: Stephen Donnelly has said that 35,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to be delivered to Ireland next week.

2. #PORT STAFF THREATS: The European Commission has said that its officials were being temporarily withdrawn from duties at Northern Ireland’s ports, after the North’s Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the need for post-Brexit checks at Belfast Port and Larne Port “in the interest of the wellbeing of staff“.

3. #NURSING HOMES: More than 1,500 people have died with Covid-19 in nursing homes in Ireland, with 369 in January alone, the Oireachtas Health Committee has heard.

4. #BESSBOROUGH: Part of a controversial plan for apartments on land on the former estate of the Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork has been rejected by Cork City Council.

5. #OIL AND GAS: Cabinet has approved the introduction of legislation to ban new licenses for oil and gas exploration, however, existing licences issued by the State will still be honoured under proposed plans. 

