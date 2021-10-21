The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITALITY REOPENING: Talks on hospitality guidelines for nightclubs, pubs, live events and restaurants resumed earlier today, with the guidance due to be issued described as “practical and that common sense will apply”.

2. #NI CENTENARY: The ‘Service of Relection and Hope’ to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland took place in Armagh this morning. Neither heads of state of Ireland or the UK were in attendance at the event.

3. #GARY VICKERS: A Dublin man who pleaded guilty to his part in a British €27m drug trafficking operation has been arrested in Lanzarote.

4. #COVID CERT: Private security firms could play a role in checking that hospitality businesses are adhering to the regulations governing Covid certificates, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

5. #VACCINE UPTAKE: An average of one thousand people per day are registering for the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the HSE which is launching a ramped up vaccination information campaign this Halloween.