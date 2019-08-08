The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELFAST: Clashes have broken out in Belfast over the removal of bonfire materials. The PSNI has now left the scene of the bonfire, which was to be lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.



2. #INJECTING CENTRE: Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first injecting centre at Merchants Quay will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

3. #PETER BELLEW: Ryanair has launched legal proceedings against Peter Bellew, the airline’s outgoing chief operating officer and the man once tipped to replace Michael O’Leary.



4. #COURTS: A 36-year-old man charged with possessing a submachine gun and assaulting gardaí will be tried by the non-jury Special Criminal Court in October.

5. #PLANT THE SEED: Humans need to embrace a plant-based diet if we’re to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, a new UN report has warned.