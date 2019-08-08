This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 4:52 PM
6 minutes ago 190 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4757591
Image: Shutterstock/Mitel Daniel
Image: Shutterstock/Mitel Daniel

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELFAST: Clashes have broken out in Belfast over the removal of bonfire materials. The PSNI has now left the scene of the bonfire, which was to be lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.  

2. #INJECTING CENTRE: Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first injecting centre at Merchants Quay will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála. 

3. #PETER BELLEW: Ryanair has launched legal proceedings against Peter Bellew, the airline’s outgoing chief operating officer and the man once tipped to replace Michael O’Leary. 

4. #COURTS: A 36-year-old man charged with possessing a submachine gun and assaulting gardaí will be tried by the non-jury Special Criminal Court in October. 

5. #PLANT THE SEED: Humans need to embrace a plant-based diet if we’re to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, a new UN report has warned. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

