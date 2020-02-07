The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: It's election day tomorrow.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Over 60 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as thousands of passengers and crew face a two-week quarantine.

3. #RIP: A 46-year old man died following an assault at a home in Kilkenny.



4. #DROGHEDA: A crossbow, a handgun and pepper spray were among items seized during a Garda operation in Drogheda this morning.

5. #UPGRADES: Irish Rail said it plans to replace and upgrade lifts at all Dart and commuter rail stations over the next five years.