Dublin: 9 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 7 Feb 2020, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,137 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/es3n
Image: Shutterstock/es3n

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: It’s election day tomorrow. You can keep yourself up-to-date with all the news on TheJournal.ie. You can also sign up for our in-depth newsletter by following the instructions here.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Over 60 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as thousands of passengers and crew face a two-week quarantine.

3. #RIP: A 46-year old man died following an assault at a home in Kilkenny.

4. #DROGHEDA: A crossbow, a handgun and pepper spray were among items seized during a Garda operation in Drogheda this morning.

5. #UPGRADES: Irish Rail said it plans to replace and upgrade lifts at all Dart and commuter rail stations over the next five years.

