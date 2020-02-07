46-year-old man dies following assault at home in Co Kilkenny

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has died following an assault at a home in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident happened on Castlecomer Road at around 4am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm last night.

A post-mortem examination will take place today. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in relation to the incident by investigating gardaí.

The woman was released without charge yesterday, pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination. The investigation is ongoing.