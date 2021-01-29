The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #APPROVAL: The European Medicines Agency approved the Astrazeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for its rollout here.

2. #HOSPITALS: Dr Colm Henry said there’s been a 10-fold increase in people sick with Covid-19 from the start of December to January.

3. #ASTRAZENECA: Amid the deepening row, the heavily redacted EU-Astrazeneca contract has been published.

4. #J&J: A global trial of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose Covid-19 vaccine found it to be 66% effective.

5. #KNIFE CRIME: Gardaí in Dublin dealt with six stabbing incidents in a 24-hour period.