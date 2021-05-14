The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CYBER ATTACK: The HSE ransomware attack has been described as “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.
2. #COVID-19: Four deaths and 425 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
3. #PALESTINE: Israel pounded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as the deadly conflict intensifies.
4. #COURTS: Four gardaí and a retired superintendent are to face trials over allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.
5. #THE PLOUGHING: The National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled for a second year due to pandemic fears.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS