The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CYBER ATTACK: The HSE ransomware attack has been described as “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.

2. #COVID-19: Four deaths and 425 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

3. #PALESTINE: Israel pounded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as the deadly conflict intensifies.

4. #COURTS: Four gardaí and a retired superintendent are to face trials over allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

5. #THE PLOUGHING: The National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled for a second year due to pandemic fears.