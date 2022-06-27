The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE A Russian missile strike has hit a busy shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement

2. #HEALTH SERVICE The HSE has confirmed that CEO Paul Reid will step down from his position later this year.

3. #BREXIT UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called Westminster’s bill to circumvent the Northern Ireland Protocol “legal and necessary”.

4. #GEORGE NKENCHO An investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí in west Dublin in late 2020 has made significant progress, an inquest has heard.

5. G7 SUMMIT President Volodymr Zelenskyy urged world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addressed the G7 summit today, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks. NATO has also said it will increase its force readiness to 300,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments closed for legal reasons.