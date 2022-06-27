#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 27 Jun 2022, 5:01 PM
13 minutes ago 225 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5801106
Fiveband barb fish.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Fiveband barb fish.
Fiveband barb fish.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE A Russian missile strike has hit a busy shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials.

2. #HEALTH SERVICE The HSE has confirmed that CEO Paul Reid will step down from his position later this year.

3. #BREXIT UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called Westminster’s bill to circumvent the Northern Ireland Protocol “legal and necessary”.

4. #GEORGE NKENCHO An investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí in west Dublin in late 2020 has made significant progress, an inquest has heard.

5. G7 SUMMIT President Volodymr Zelenskyy urged world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addressed the G7 summit today, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks. NATO has also said it will increase its force readiness to 300,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie