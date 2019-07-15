This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 15 Jul 2019, 4:58 PM
59 minutes ago 1,777 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nowyn's Shots
Image: Shutterstock/Nowyn's Shots

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MR NOBODY A man who was tasked to mind an “arsenal” of firearms and ammunition by a criminal gang has been sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL The sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriegel has been postponed until 29 October to allow psychiatric assessments to take place.

3. #REDRESS New documents show that a religious order has told the government that a number of women who are seeking redress did not work in a Magdalene Laundry after 1980, despite their claims.

4. #RIP Actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn on the RTÉ soap Fair City, has died at the age of 47.

5. #CERVICAL CHECK The president of Dublin City University will head a HSE review into the latest Cervical Check controversy, regarding a failure to inform 800 women of their smear test results following an IT glitch.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

