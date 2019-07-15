The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MR NOBODY A man who was tasked to mind an “arsenal” of firearms and ammunition by a criminal gang has been sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL The sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriegel has been postponed until 29 October to allow psychiatric assessments to take place.

3. #REDRESS New documents show that a religious order has told the government that a number of women who are seeking redress did not work in a Magdalene Laundry after 1980, despite their claims.

4. #RIP Actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn on the RTÉ soap Fair City, has died at the age of 47.

5. #CERVICAL CHECK The president of Dublin City University will head a HSE review into the latest Cervical Check controversy, regarding a failure to inform 800 women of their smear test results following an IT glitch.

