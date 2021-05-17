The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: People in their 40s are set to get a choice of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, or wait for the mRNA vaccine.

2. #MALWARE: X-ray and paediatric appointments have been hit as the HSE continues to grapple with the ransomware attack.

3. #OPENING TIME: Happy shoppers returned to stores today but city retailers warned that tourism and office workers are still key.

4. #GAZA: Israel continued its aerial bombardment in Gaza today while the US asked for the “justification” for the bombing of a media building.

5. #HOWTH: Irish Rail is investigating the “unauthorised distribution” of the Howth Junction incident video.