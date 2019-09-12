This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic
Image: Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that May 2020 is the “right moment” for a general election. He was speaking at the party’s annual away day in Cork. 

2. #BELFAST: A court in Northern Ireland has rejected a challenge to prorogation, which had argued that a no-deal Brexit posed a threat to the Northern Ireland peace process. 

3. #DEFENCE PAY: Agriculture minister Michael Creed has suggested that Michael D Higgins’ comments yesterday on Defence Forces pay were “quite unusual”. 

4. #DUBLIN: A great grandfather who was left fighting for his life a month ago following an unprovoked attack outside his home has been left with a permanent significant brain injury.

5. #NO-DEAL BREXIT: Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said that customs checks imposed in a no-deal scenario will not be permanent, adding that the government needs to “level with people” about what will happen if the UK crashes out of the EU. 

