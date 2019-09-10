This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4803645
Image: Shutterstock/MarVil
Image: Shutterstock/MarVil

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The funeral of 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin took place in a Belfast church today. Nóra, who went missing on 4 August in Malaysia, “gifted others with immeasurable love and joy”, the congregation was told. 

2. #PHIL HOGAN: The new EU Commissioner for Trade – who will play an important role in Brexit discussions – will be Phil Hogan, the incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Rising sea levels could pose a risk to the DART, according to two reports by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Dublin City Council. 

4. #BILLS: A county councillor faces a significant legal bill from his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Primetime programme.

5. #FIANNA FÁIL: Micheál Martin has said that a carbon tax should be included in Budget 2020 as budget talks commence betweeen Fianna Fáil and the Minister for Finance. 

Dominic McGrath

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

