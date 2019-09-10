The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The funeral of 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin took place in a Belfast church today. Nóra, who went missing on 4 August in Malaysia, “gifted others with immeasurable love and joy”, the congregation was told.

2. #PHIL HOGAN: The new EU Commissioner for Trade – who will play an important role in Brexit discussions – will be Phil Hogan, the incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Rising sea levels could pose a risk to the DART, according to two reports by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Dublin City Council.

4. #BILLS: A county councillor faces a significant legal bill from his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Primetime programme.

5. #FIANNA FÁIL: Micheál Martin has said that a carbon tax should be included in Budget 2020 as budget talks commence betweeen Fianna Fáil and the Minister for Finance.