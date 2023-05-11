EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.

1. #INFLATION The average costs of full fat milk and sliced bread have risen by 24% and 13% respectively when compared with this time last year, according to figures from the CSO.

2. #LIMERICK Gardaí in Limerick have appealed for help in tracing a male teenager who they said attacked a woman as she was exercising on a popular jogging route in Limerick city.

3. #MPOX The Director General of the World Health Organisation has confirmed that Mpox is no longer a global health emergency.

4. #GSOC The association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has criticised the DPP’s decision to prosecute a Garda for a fatal crash that occurred during the pursuit of three men in 2021 without informing him of the charge he is facing.

5. #TRUMP Donald Trump has made a rare live appearance on longtime adversary CNN where he repeated his false claims about the 2020 election and hurled insults at a former magazine columnist he was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming.