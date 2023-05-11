Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.
1. #INFLATION The average costs of full fat milk and sliced bread have risen by 24% and 13% respectively when compared with this time last year, according to figures from the CSO.
2. #LIMERICK Gardaí in Limerick have appealed for help in tracing a male teenager who they said attacked a woman as she was exercising on a popular jogging route in Limerick city.
3. #MPOX The Director General of the World Health Organisation has confirmed that Mpox is no longer a global health emergency.
4. #GSOC The association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has criticised the DPP’s decision to prosecute a Garda for a fatal crash that occurred during the pursuit of three men in 2021 without informing him of the charge he is facing.
5. #TRUMP Donald Trump has made a rare live appearance on longtime adversary CNN where he repeated his false claims about the 2020 election and hurled insults at a former magazine columnist he was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site