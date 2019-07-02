The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL: It’s been a turbulent day in Strasbourg as the new European Parliament met for the first time. In Brussels, European leaders are deadlocked over who should get the top jobs.

2. #ACROSS THE WATER: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took the Conservative leadership roadshow to Northern Ireland with a hustings in Belfast.

3. #RINGSEND: The EPA will conduct an inspection at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant after a brown plume was pictured discharging into Dublin Bay.

4. #BARENTS SEA: Fourteen Russian seamen have died in a fire on a deep submersible.

5. #LISA SMITH: Gardaí have travelled to Australia to interview a former member of the Defence Forces who has information about former Air Corps member turned Isis bride Lisa Smith.