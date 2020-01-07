The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LARRY GOGAN: Tributes have poured in from across the media, politics and beyond for RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan who has died aged 81.

2. #RIC COMMEMORATION: The Expert Advisory Group for the government’s Decade of Centenaries programme did not recommend the planned commemoration event for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), one of its members said today.

3. #MARIAN FINUCANE: The family of “an icon of Irish broadcasting” Marian Finucane have paid tribute to her “great empathy and curiosity” at her funeral in Kill, Co Kildare.

4. #CABRA: Gardaí have arrested a man after an attempted abduction incident in Dublin yesterday morning.

5. #IRAN: A stampede erupted earlier today at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US air strike last week, killing 35 people.