This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She was so full of fun, joy and life': Funeral takes place of five-year-old who drowned in Germany

Emmy was visiting a lake with her family when she briefly went missing and was later found in the water.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 19 Aug 2019, 3:26 PM
16 minutes ago 1,947 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772639
Emmy Eckert
Image: GoFundMe
Emmy Eckert
Emmy Eckert
Image: GoFundMe

A PASTOR AT a Baptist Church in Ballincollig, Co Cork has thanked the community for the massive outpouring of support received following the drowning of a five-year-old local girl whilst on a family holiday in Germany.

The Bible Baptist Activity Centre was adorned in pink for the funeral service for Emmy Eckert who drowned in Dessau in Germany on 8 August.

Emmy was visiting a lake with her family when she briefly went missing. A search was immediately carried out and she was found in the water.

Addressing mourners at the service Pastor Craig Ledbetter said the day was about celebrating the life of a cherished child.

He commended all those who loved Emmy for the kindness extended to the Eckhert family in recent days.

“I thank all the folks at the Bible Baptist church, I thank you friends, co workers, neighbours who have come. Thank you for the school honour guard. Thank you for showing such great kindness compassion and love for this family.”

A montage of photographs was shown during the service. Poignantly it ended with a video of Emmy, who had completed Junior Infants, singing the “Atishoo” song with her siblings and them all laughing as they fell down.

The words “Goodnight we will see you in the morning” flashed up on the screen.

Pastor Lebetter said Emmy brightened every room she entered.

“Do you know her favourite colour was pink? Her favourite song was “Trust and Obey.”Her favourite stuff animal was a sheep. She was so full of fun, joy and life.”

Emmy is survived by her parents Andreas and Darlene and siblings Johannes, Paula, and Josef. Her parents and siblings walked her white coffin down the aisle of the church after the service.

Emmy was a pupil of Scoil Mhuire in Ballincollig.

The funeral Service took place at 11am today followed by burial at St Oliver’s Cemetery in Cork.

A friend of the Eckert family set up a special GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. The page has raised over €10,000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie