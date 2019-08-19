'She was so full of fun, joy and life': Funeral takes place of five-year-old who drowned in Germany

A PASTOR AT a Baptist Church in Ballincollig, Co Cork has thanked the community for the massive outpouring of support received following the drowning of a five-year-old local girl whilst on a family holiday in Germany.

The Bible Baptist Activity Centre was adorned in pink for the funeral service for Emmy Eckert who drowned in Dessau in Germany on 8 August.

Emmy was visiting a lake with her family when she briefly went missing. A search was immediately carried out and she was found in the water.

Addressing mourners at the service Pastor Craig Ledbetter said the day was about celebrating the life of a cherished child.

He commended all those who loved Emmy for the kindness extended to the Eckhert family in recent days.

“I thank all the folks at the Bible Baptist church, I thank you friends, co workers, neighbours who have come. Thank you for the school honour guard. Thank you for showing such great kindness compassion and love for this family.”

A montage of photographs was shown during the service. Poignantly it ended with a video of Emmy, who had completed Junior Infants, singing the “Atishoo” song with her siblings and them all laughing as they fell down.

The words “Goodnight we will see you in the morning” flashed up on the screen.

Pastor Lebetter said Emmy brightened every room she entered.

“Do you know her favourite colour was pink? Her favourite song was “Trust and Obey.”Her favourite stuff animal was a sheep. She was so full of fun, joy and life.”

Emmy is survived by her parents Andreas and Darlene and siblings Johannes, Paula, and Josef. Her parents and siblings walked her white coffin down the aisle of the church after the service.

Emmy was a pupil of Scoil Mhuire in Ballincollig.

The funeral Service took place at 11am today followed by burial at St Oliver’s Cemetery in Cork.

A friend of the Eckert family set up a special GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. The page has raised over €10,000.