Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheal Martin buying his lunch at a cafe on South Great Georges Street. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed that no further people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

Housing minister Daragh O’Brien has said that he will write to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ask if a further extension to the rent increase and eviction ban is merited.

The landlord of Bewley’s Cafe on Dublin’s Grafton Street has brought a legal action against the operators of the landmark premises seeking alleged rental arrears of €747,000 and possession of the property.

Irish Water is lifting the hosepipe ban that was put in place on 9 June this evening following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions.

There has been a marked increase in the number of students applying to third-level courses relating to the green economy.

Latest figures from the Road Safety Authority reveal more than 35,000 people who are driving on their fourth or subsequent learner’s permit, promoting criticism that the legislation around learner permits is too lenient.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has accused banks of profiteering from the pandemic by charging interest accrued on mortgage payment breaks.

Gardaí have said that they have arrested four people over the 2015 murders of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane.

Micheál Martin has tried to smooth over the criticisms from within his own party this evening by telling members he had to make difficult choices when appointing his Cabinet.

INTERNATIONAL

People during a demonstration organised by Save British Farming in London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#BOGEY: The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed for 12 months.

#US: The United States has reached three million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

#LONDON: Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife of “building a dossier” from early in their relationship as an “insurance policy for later”.

PARTING SHOT

Chancellor Rishi Sunak serves up lunch after announcing VAT cut and 'eat out to help out' discount 🍽️https://t.co/iolF4XC1vh pic.twitter.com/qW4xAEvRLT — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 8, 2020 Source: BBC Politics /Twitter

Best photo opportunity of the day goes to Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sunak, who’s don’t forget has only been in the job a few months, announced a £3 billion plan to prevent mass unemployment.

Let’s hope his economic prowess is better than his skills as a waiter.