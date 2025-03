FONTAINES D.C. HAS cancelled a number of gigs across South American after frontman Grian Chatten suffered a herniated disk.

In a post yesterday to the Stories feature of the band’s Instagram page, Chatten said he was “devasted to announce” that a herniated disk he suffered means that the band would have to cancel its show in Mexico City tonight.

Other forthcoming sold-out gigs in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia have also been cancelled.

“I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go onstage,” said Chatten in the post to Instagram.

However, Chatten noted that he has been “advised that I require urgent medical attention”.

“We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can’t play for you,” he added.

Fontaines D.C. perform at Sziget Festival in Budapest on 11 August 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fontaines D.C. concluded a tour of Japan, Australia and New Zealand tour earlier this month and will begin a North American tour next month.

It’s not yet clear whether Chatten’s injury will impact the North America tour in mid-April, nor is there any indication as to whether the cancelled South American dates will be rescheduled.

Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. took home the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2024 for their album Romance.

The band also won International Group of The Year at the Brit Awards earlier this month, the second time they have won the accolade.