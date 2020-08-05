Former solicitors appear in court charged with conspiracy to commit fraud

TWO FORMER SOLICITORS have appeared before Cork District Court charged with a fraud offence following a garda probe into the theft of sums, totaling several hundred thousand euros from a number of banks.

Lyndsey Clarke (37) and Keith Flynn (46) who both have the same address at Blarney Street on the north side of Cork city, were each charged with a single offence of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Flynn is charged with conspiring with Clarke between 1 January 2016 and 26 June 2018 to defraud AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and other financial institutions by creating false identities for the purpose of obtaining credit dishonestly with the effect of causing financial loss to the banks.

Clarke was charged with conspiring with Flynn between the same dates to defraud AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and other financial institutions by creating false identities for the purpose of obtaining credit dishonestly with the effect of causing financial loss to the banks.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said the DPP had directed that the case be tried on indictment by a judge and jury at circuit court level.

He stated that the DPP was consenting to the accused being sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea.

Defence solicitor, Graham Hyde applied for an adjournment of a month in relation to Flynn for service of the book of evidence.

He applied for free legal aid for Flynn. He said the father of four was working as a chef earning €500 a week.

Hyde also made a similar application for a four week adjournment in relation to Clarke, again for service of the book of evidence .

He also applied for free legal aid as the mother of two is in receipt of €217 a week on a back to work scheme.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded both accused on continuing bail until 2 September next. He also granted both accused free legal aid.

Both accused are former solicitors who practiced as Keith Flynn & Company at the Capel Building, Mary’s Street in Dublin.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.