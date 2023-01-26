Fórsa backs indefinite strike action in community and voluntary sector agencies

TRADE UNION FÓRSA has backed a proposal for indefinite strike action in a number of community and voluntary sector agencies funded by the HSE.

The union has accused the Government of “dragging its own feet” on the issue.

Fórsa said it will foot the wage costs of striking staff, adding that the action is likely to involve hundreds of health and care staff.

Section 39 agencies provide a range of residential and day services for people with disabilities, mental health, addiction, domestic and sexual violence services, and other supports, under service level agreements with the HSE.

Similarly, Section 56 agencies operate in a similar way for children’s services, funded by Tusla.

While these agencies are funded by the State, their employees in a range of health professional, clinical, clerical and administrative grades, are on lesser terms and conditions than their HSE counterparts, Fórsa said.

“The union’s executive has backed the decision to identify a number of these employments and to organise indefinite strike action to highlight this ongoing pay inequality, which simply cannot be sustained,” Fórsa general secretary and Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) president Kevin Callinan said.

“Up to a third of experienced professional health and care staff are leaving their jobs in these agencies every year to take up better remunerated employment with the HSE and elsewhere,” Callinan said.

“We will ballot for indefinite industrial action in a number of employments, and Fórsa will foot the wage costs of those staff who go on strike. Services will simply be brought to a halt. At this stage, no other course of action will drive the point home,” he said.

Callinan added that while limited strike action by Fórsa members in Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry last year garnered strong support from across the political spectrum, he said neither the Government, Department of Health or the HSE have since taken any meaningful action to address the issue.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.