Four men arrested in relation to hijacking and burning of bus in Co Down

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to the hijacking and burning of a Translink bus in Co Down two weeks ago.

The incident happened in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards at about 6.30am on 1 November.

Two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight. The driver got off the vehicle unharmed; no passengers were onboard at the time.

PSNI detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch investigating the hijacking and burning of the bus have made four arrests and carried out searches at four properties in the Newtownards and Bangor areas this morning.

The four arrested men, aged 36, 41, 48 and 55, have been taken to a police station for questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “We assess that this incident was carried out by members of a local faction of the UVF.

“Our investigation into this disturbing incident continues alongside an investigation into the more recent hijacking and destruction of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday 7th November 2021.

“Both of these violent and destructive attacks have had an impact on those people who were directly involved in the incidents and also the wider community.

“I appeal to anyone with information about either incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage which they think may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101.

“Our visible neighbourhood policing presence will continue in key areas.

“Any information that may help us investigate these crimes can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”