#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Advertisement

Four men arrested after €1 million worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

The seizures were made by gardaí during two searches in the county.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 9,238 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5253989
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1 million in Co Kildare. 

The seizures were made by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

Gardaí intercepted and searched two vehicles shortly after 6.30am this morning, discovering ten kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000.

A further search was carried out at premises in the Kildare area, where a “sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation” was located. Gardaí discovered over one thousand mature cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of €800,000.

Four men aged in their 50s, 30s, 20s and teens were arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie