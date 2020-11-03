Four men arrested after €1 million worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1 million in Co Kildare.

The seizures were made by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

Gardaí intercepted and searched two vehicles shortly after 6.30am this morning, discovering ten kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000.

A further search was carried out at premises in the Kildare area, where a “sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation” was located. Gardaí discovered over one thousand mature cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of €800,000.

Four men aged in their 50s, 30s, 20s and teens were arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations.