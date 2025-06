APPLICATIONS ARE NOW open for Springboard, an initiative that offers free and heavily subsidised college courses.

The courses on offer for this year were announced last week. They are mainly available in areas aligning with national economic priorities such as infrastructure planning, sustainable building, renewable energy, digital skills, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

You can view here the full list of courses made available.

The courses are provided “at certificate, degree, and masters level leading to qualifications in areas where there are employment opportunities in the economy”.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said that the initiative is “one of the most impactful” investments made by the government in further education. The courses on offer are designed to respond to evolving skills demands.

“It offers thousands of learners the chance to upskill or reskill in areas where Ireland needs talent from artificial intelligence to infrastructure planning to cybersecurity,” he said. Lawless added that Springboard is meant to make upskilling more accessible and achievable for everyone.

It will deliver 7,719 places across 249 courses for the 2025/26 academic year.

All courses will commence between 1 July and 31 October 2025.

Courses are flexible and accessible, with 96% delivered online or in blended format, designed to support working professionals, jobseekers, and those returning to further education alike, the department said.

Some of the universities offering courses that are covered include Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University College Cork, University of Galway, University of Limerick, and University College Dublin.

A large number of places are also available in technological universities and institutes, with a large volume available for applications in ATU campuses across Ireland.

You can check your eligibility for the initiative here. You must have a valid PPS number and be living full-time in the Republic of Ireland.

“Applicants currently unemployed, or seeking to return to the workforce after a career break to care for loved ones, qualify for a free place on a higher education course,” a statement said.

If you are in employment, 90% of the total fees are covered by Springboard, with the remaining 10% covered either by the applicant or their employer.