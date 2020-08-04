'The man who built the peace': Irish and British front pages react to the death of John Hume

NEWSPAPERS IN IRELAND and Britain have this morning reacted to the death of the Northern Ireland peace leader John Hume.
Hume died yesterday aged 83. He was one of the primary architects of the Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in 1998.
The Irish Times described Hume as “the man who built the peace” in its wraparound front page. The paper includes several tribute articles to Hume.
The Irish Independent led its front page with the famous image of Hume being detained by a soldier in Derry in 1971.
The Irish Examiner led with an iconic quote from Hume: “I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals, rather than fighting for them, and by viewing each and every person as worthy of respect and honour.”
The Irish Daily Mirror led with the headline: “Peace be with you John.”
The Irish Daily Star described Hume as “a giant of peace”.
The Belfast Telegraph also went with a striking full-page front cover of Hume.
The Irish News featured extensive coverage of Hume’s life.
In Britain, John Hume made the front page of two national papers.
The Guardian features an image of Hume and includes tributes where he is called “a titan and a visionary”.
The Financial Times featured the famous image of Hume and described him as a “voice of peace”.
