This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The man who built the peace': Irish and British front pages react to the death of John Hume

Newspapers have extensively covered the life of John Hume in today’s front pages.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 8,291 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166937

NEWSPAPERS IN IRELAND and Britain have this morning reacted to the death of the Northern Ireland peace leader John Hume. 

Hume died yesterday aged 83. He was one of the primary architects of the Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in 1998.

The Irish Times described Hume as “the man who built the peace” in its wraparound front page. The paper includes several tribute articles to Hume. 

The Irish Independent led its front page with the famous image of Hume being detained by a soldier in Derry in 1971. 

irish independent Irish Independent front page.

The Irish Examiner led with an iconic quote from Hume: “I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals, rather than fighting for them, and by viewing each and every person as worthy of respect and honour.”

The Irish Daily Mirror led with the headline: “Peace be with you John.” 

mirror Irish Daily Mirror front page.

The Irish Daily Star described Hume as “a giant of peace”.

The Belfast Telegraph also went with a striking full-page front cover of Hume. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Irish News featured extensive coverage of Hume’s life.

In Britain, John Hume made the front page of two national papers.  

The Guardian features an image of Hume and includes tributes where he is called “a titan and a visionary”. 

The Financial Times featured the famous image of Hume and described him as a “voice of peace”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie