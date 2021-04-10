Quiz: Can you name these fruits and vegetables?

LENT IS OVER for another year.
You are likely still picking over the last few scraps of chocolate from last weekend’s Easter excess. Maybe now it’s time for a bit of a cleanse?
After testing your knowledge on ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, biscuits, fizzy drinks, crisps, corn snacks, retro treats, and just sweet treats in general, we’ve too have had our fill our sugar.
It’s time for some fruit and veg – same drill as for the sweets, look at the close-up photo and tell us what it is.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS