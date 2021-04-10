#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 10 April 2021
Quiz: Can you name these fruits and vegetables?

You can’t live off Easter eggs forever, you know.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
LENT IS OVER for another year.

You are likely still picking over the last few scraps of chocolate from last weekend’s Easter excess. Maybe now it’s time for a bit of a cleanse?

After testing your knowledge on ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, biscuits, fizzy drinks, crisps, corn snacks, retro treats, and just sweet treats in general, we’ve too have had our fill our sugar.

It’s time for some fruit and veg – same drill as for the sweets, look at the close-up photo and tell us what it is.

Shutterstock
Ba
Bana

Banana
Bananana
Shutterstock
Cabbage
Broccoli

Kale
Cauliflower
Shutterstock
Spring onion
Scallion

Chive
Onion
Shutterstock
Cucumber
Green beans

Courgette
Bitter melon
Shutterstock
Sweet potato
Butternut squash

Pumpkin
Parnsip
Shutterstock
Plum
Apricot

Beetroot
Radish
Shutterstock
Single
Pear
Shutterstock
Purple sprouting broccoli
Bok choy

Norwegian leek
Unripe cauliflower
Shutterstock
Wild garlic (tasty)
Lily of the Valley (poisonous)
Shutterstock
Tomato
Bell Pepper

Lemon
Persimmon
Shutterstock
Daikon
Cassava

Ginger
A weird coconut? I don't know. This quiz is getting hard.
Shutterstock
Potato
Shutterstock
Celery
Fennel

Leek
Scallion
Shutterstock
Beet greens
Ramps

Carrot tops
Radicchio
Shutterstock
Ard Cairn Russet
Irish Peach

Kerry Pippin
Lady's Finger of Offaly

Kilkenny Pearmain
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the potato
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Who cares about fruit and veg? Here, have another Easter egg
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a big bag of tomatoes with the lads
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a big bag of onions with the lads
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a big bag of parsnips with the lads
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a big bag of garlic with the lads
Share your result:

