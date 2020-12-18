#Open journalism No news is bad news

Batches of Linwoods milled seeds packs recalled due to presence of pesticide

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 18 Dec 2020, 7:29 PM
27 minutes ago 1,268 Views 1 Comment
BATCHES OF Linwoods Milled Flax seeds are being recalled due to pesticide being present, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has said

Packets of ‘Linwoods Milled Flax, Sunflower, Pumpkin & Sesame Seeds & Goji Berries’ are being recalled due to the presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds.

The batches are:

FSAI

This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds do not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be heath issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period.

Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

