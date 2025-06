AN ONLINE FUNDRAISER to cover the funeral expenses of a teenager who drowned in Co Meath has hit its target ahead of tomorrow’s service.

Kofi Jackson Owusu, aged 15 and from the Blackrock area of Dundalk, Co Louth, died last Friday after getting into difficulty in the river Nanny in Laytown, Co Meath.

It’s understood that he had jumped into the river with a number of other children from the footbridge in Laytown when he got into difficulty in the river.

The principal of Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, Thomas Sharkey, said the school was heartbroken over the loss of Kofi.

He described Kofi as “very kind and very caring”.

Advertisement

Kofi had recently played in an All-Ireland basketball final and in a Leinster soccer final in his age group of under-16.

He was a member of Redeemer Celtic Football Club in Dundalk and the club started a GoFundMe to support Kofi’s family with funeral costs.

The club described Kofi as a “highly respectful youngster” who was a “credit to his loving family”.

The online fundraiser has surpassed its goal ahead of Kofi’s funeral service tomorrow.

His funeral service will take place at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle Land, Castletown Road, Dundalk tomorrow at 1pm.

Afterwards, the congregation will proceed to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.