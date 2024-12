FUNERAL DETAILS HAVE been announced for a 36-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted by three men at a soup kitchen last Sunday in Cork city centre.

Vanessa O’Callaghan passed away in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday after being attacked in Patrick Street on Sunday night.

Ms O’Callaghan is late of Coach Street, Middle Parish and of Blackpool in Cork. She is survived by her children Chelsea, Jerry and Kyle, her mother Ellen, and her siblings Linda, Marcella, Aisling, Claudia, Ian and Damian. She was predeceased by her father John and three of her brothers.

Ms O’Callaghan will lie in repose at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street Cork today from 1pm to 4pm and tomorrow 10am with rosary at 5pm.

The requiem mass for Vanessa will take place on Tuesday at 10am in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Paul Street in Cork with burial following afterwards at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully.

The family of the deceased would like to acknowledge the care given to Vanessa by doctors at the CUH , Gardaí, and all those who assisted Vanessa at the scene of the assault.

No arrests have been made but the Garda investigation in to the passing of Ms O’Callaghan is ongoing.

Members of the public who were in the Patrick Street area between 7:15pm and 8:15pm last Sunday, and who may have witnessed the incident, are asked to contact gardaí in Cork .

Vanessa was availing of the services of the Kindness Krew soup kitchen when she was attacked. She sustained head injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Volunteers at the soup kitchen described her as having been a “quiet and mannerly” woman.