Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
'Dear G19': Zelenskyy snubs Russia in address to G20 summit

Zelenskyy pointedly began his speech with ‘dear G19′, addressing leaders including China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

54 minutes ago
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to the liberated city of Kherson this week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to the liberated city of Kherson this week
Image: ABACA/PA Images

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has snubbed Russia in his address to the G20 summit, urging the ‘G19′ to end the ‘destructive war’ on his country.

“I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped,” he said, according to a speech obtained by AFP. “It will save thousands of lives.”

Zelenskyy pointedly began his speech with ‘dear G19′, addressing leaders including China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the room, however, having shunned the gathering and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the Bali summit in his place.

Zelenskyy slammed “the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to”, referring to dark rhetoric by Putin that has made even Beijing uncomfortable.

The Ukrainian leader also called for the expansion and indefinite extension of a grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that will expire on 19 November.

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain producers, and the Russian invasion had blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports until the deal was reached in July.

“I believe our export grain initiative deserves an indefinite extension – no matter when the war ends,” Zelenskyy said, urging its expansion to other ports.

The Ukrainian leader also accused Russia of an “attempt to turn the cold into a weapon” with a campaign of strikes against key infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.

Zelenskyy also backed a US-led push for a price cap on Russian oil exports “so that energy resources are no longer used as weapons.”

Related Read

15.11.22 Tom Clonan: Losing Kherson is a huge blow for Russia that will embolden the Ukrainian army

“If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia.”

G20 leaders are gathered in Bali as soaring inflation stoked by Moscow’s invasion drives millions more into poverty and tips several nations toward recession.

g20-summit Source: PA

US allies hope the economic headwinds created by the war will bring over G20 nations that, while cautious about denouncing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices.

