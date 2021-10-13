#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

Gabby Petito was strangled to death, US coroner confirms

Her family filed a missing person report on 11 September after the 22-year-old mysteriously vanished.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 7:11 AM
59 minutes ago 6,401 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5573212
Gabrielle Petito
Image: Find Gabby/Facebook
Gabrielle Petito
Gabrielle Petito
Image: Find Gabby/Facebook

GABBY PETITO, THE young woman who died on a road trip across the United States with her boyfriend, was strangled and her death was a homicide, the local coroner has said.

The body of the 22-year-old lay in the wilderness of Wyoming for up to a month before it was found in mid-September, Teton County coroner Brent Blue said.

“We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: the cause of death by strangulation, and manner is homicide,” he said.

“Our initial determination is that the body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks.”

Petito had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Brian Laundrie, starting in July, documenting their journey in a stream of social media posts.

But the young woman’s family filed a missing person report on 11 September after the 22-year-old mysteriously vanished, and Laundrie returned home to Florida without her.

Laundrie, 23, was declared a “person of interest” in the case. He declined to cooperate with police before disappearing himself.

The FBI has launched a nationwide manhunt, appealing for anyone with information about Laundrie’s whereabouts to contact them.

Domestic violence

Details have emerged about how police in Utah responded to a domestic violence report involving Petito and Laundrie in August.

Police bodycam footage shows a distraught Petito saying she had had an altercation with Laundrie.

Speaking to an officer after their van was pulled over, Petito is seen crying and saying she struggles with mental health problems.

Petito said she slapped Laundrie after an argument, but added she meant no harm.

The police officer decided no charges would be brought but ordered the couple to spend a night apart to calm down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Petito’s death and the subsequent disappearance of the chief suspect sparked a blizzard of media coverage both in the United States and around the world.

It also triggered debate over the disproportionate attention accorded to missing white women.

Blue, the coroner, said yesterday there had been a “media circus” around the case.

“Unfortunately, this is one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that these other deaths do not get as much coverage as this one,” he added.

“There are a lot of both men and women who lose their lives and aren’t covered with this kind of media attention.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie