Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Man (20s) dies in Galway crash

The incident happened at around 7.30pm yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 6:43 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a road traffic crash in Galway.

The man, who was driving a motorcycle, crashed on Bóthar na dTreabh in Galway City at around 7.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bóthar na dTreabh area of Galway City at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

