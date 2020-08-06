Man (50s) arrested as part of probe into corruption offences at a statutory body

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a man in relation to a corruption investigation.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the arrest today in what has been described as an “investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body”.

The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit and the GNECB.

The man, who is in his 50s, was detained in Kildare this morning.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Leixlip Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”