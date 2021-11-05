#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 November 2021
Gardaí launch Dublin operation to make city 'a safe place'

Operation Citizen began two weeks ago in Dublin city centre.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 5 Nov 2021, 9:19 PM
Assistant Commissioner Ann Marie Cagney, Dublin Region, briefing media outside Pearse Street Garda Station on the details of Operation Citizen.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE ANNOUNCED a strategy, Operation Citizen, to target anti-social behaviour and other crimes in Dublin city centre. 

The plan, gardaí have said, involves 100 gardaí patrolling the areas around the Liffey Boardwalk and the quays. 

The guards are deployed on foot and and on mountain bike patrols – with 20 officers on the streets and supported by a further 12 mobile patrols across the four city centre garda stations. 

One key area is that around the area of the quays with eight gardaí specifically tasked with patrols between the hours of 4pm and 4am.

Similar to the previous Operation Encounter which focused on weekend public order incidents, there are also additional gardaí on foot patrols in the city centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. 

These are backed up by regional armed patrols, 25 members of the National Public Order Unit along with the Mounted and dog units. 

“An Garda Síochána is committed to ensuring that the public realm and amenity that Dublin City Centre is, is a safe place to live, visit, socialise, conduct business and enjoy.

“Operation Citizen is focused on reassuring the public, residents, visitors, businesses and workers that Dublin City Centre is a positive safe environment, notwithstanding the wide range of complex social and professional dynamics which are to be found in Dublin City, the same as any other large urban environment.

“Particular focus is being placed on anti-social behaviour, public order and quality of life issues, assaults and high volume crimes.

“This will be achieved by increased visible policing particularly at key locations and further maximising the impact of that visibility,” a garda statement said. 

The gardaí said that the plan would focus on engagement with local people and interested groups. 

The operation is monitored on a daily basis by Assistant Commissioner Dublin Region, Anne Marie Cagney and the Chief Superintendents of the DMR South Central and North Central Divisions and Superintendents with responsibility for Store Street and Pearse Street Garda Districts.

During a briefing Assistant Commissioner Cagney was asked about CSO figures, released today, that show Dublin has the highest level of crime but the lowest detection rates. 

The senior garda said that a detection plan had been put in place and that this would help the situation. 

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland has welcomed the increased focus of gardaí on city centre streets.

“I very much welcome the formal launch of An Garda Síochana’s Operation Citizen today.

“A greater visible policing presence in our city with dedicated beats on the Quays and along the Boardwalk, combined with responsive foot and mountain bikes beats across the city, enhances safety on our streets and acts as a prevention to crime and anti-social behaviour.

I have witnessed a gradual increase in Gardai on our streets particularly at weekends since we began strengthening our working collaboration with An Garda Siochana through the High Level Street Issues Group.

“Today’s announcement significantly increases that visible presence 7 days a week. I have no doubt those living in, working in and recreating the city will also welcome this presence.”

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

