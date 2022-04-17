#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 April 2022
Man (40s) charged after €1.34 million heroin seizure in Limerick

The charge was made after heroin and cash were found amid searches in Corbally and Clonlara.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 8:06 AM
Henry Street Garda Station.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN AGED in his 40s has been charged after €1.34 million in heroin was seized in Limerick on Friday.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 10.30am today.

During a series of searches in Corbally and Clonlara, Gardaí found heroin with an estimated street value of €1.34 million. A further search was carried out at a separate location and gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.

The searches are part of An Garda Síochána’s Operation Tara, targeting the distribution of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

