Man (40s) charged after €1.34 million heroin seizure in Limerick

A MAN AGED in his 40s has been charged after €1.34 million in heroin was seized in Limerick on Friday.
The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 10.30am today.
During a series of searches in Corbally and Clonlara, Gardaí found heroin with an estimated street value of €1.34 million. A further search was carried out at a separate location and gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.
The searches are part of An Garda Síochána’s Operation Tara, targeting the distribution of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.
