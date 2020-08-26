Gardaí find 26 incidents of pubs potentially serving drink but no food last week

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has said that out of thousands of checks conducted on pubs last week, 26 premises potentially breached public health guidelines.

From last week 17-23 August, 26 “potential breach incidents” were found by gardaí; in all these cases, Gardaí found customers drinking alcohol, but no evidence of food being eaten, or receipts to show that food had been sold.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in each of these cases.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since checks of pubs began is now 165.

Commenting on the latest figures, Deputy Commissioner on Policing and Security John Twomey said: “The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. Unfortunately, there are still some that are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19.

Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

“It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting Covid-19.”

Regulations

Under Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap which began in June, pubs can open if they serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 under guidance issued from Fáilte Ireland.

Pubs are also permitted to impose social distancing rules of just one metre rather than two metres, subject to other mitigation requirements. Customers must also spend a maximum of 105 minutes in pubs.

Gardaí say the checks were made under regulations from The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) which remains in effect until 20 July.

In conducting these visits, An Garda Síochána said it continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent – this means Gardaí will aim to engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

- with reporting from Rónán Duffy