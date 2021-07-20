Woman (60s) dies after being struck by vehicle in Cork

A WOMAN IN HER 60s has died following a car crash in Cork.

The crash occurred on Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk, Co. Cork at around 8.15am this morning.

The collision involved one car and a female pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Her body will be moved to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed and a technical examination is underway, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were on or around Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.