Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fight in Dublin city centre last Friday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for anyone who witnessed a fight that occurred in south Dublin city centre in the early hours of last Friday morning to come forward as an investigation is underway.

A number of men were involved in an “altercation” in the area of Coppinger Row and South William Street in Dublin 2 on Friday, 24 March.

One of the men, who was in his early 30s, later died as a result of injuries during the incident.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons,” gardaí said in a statement,

“Any persons who may have been in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am and witnessed an altercation between a number of males are asked to contact investigating Gardaí.”

Two men, who are in their 20s and 30s, have been arrested as part of the investigation.

They were detained at garda stations in Dublin but have since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.