Gardaí arrest two in Portugal over Cork cannabis haul

The drugs were discovered in a grow house in Dunmanway.

The drugs were discovered in a grow house in Dunmanway.

DETECTIVES FROM WEST Cork’s divisional drug unit have arrested two people in Lisbon, Portugal, in connection with the seizure of €187,000 worth of cannabis in Dunmanway.

The unit discovered cannabis herb and cannabis plants during a search of a house in the west Cork town on 18 January, 2016.

Four men and a woman were arrested and detained at Bandon and Bantry Garda Stations as part of the operation.

They were later released without being charged and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday the gardaí executed the European Arrest Warrants on a man and a woman in the Portuguese capital.

The pair have since been brought to Bandon Garda Station and they are due to appear before Bantry District Court today.