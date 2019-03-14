This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 March, 2019
Gardaí arrest two in Portugal over Cork cannabis haul

The pair were brought to Bandon Garda Station.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 2:01 PM
The drugs were discovered in a grow house in Dunmanway.
Image: Shutterstock/content_creator


Image: Shutterstock/content_creator

DETECTIVES FROM WEST Cork’s divisional drug unit have arrested two people in Lisbon, Portugal, in connection with the seizure of €187,000 worth of cannabis in Dunmanway.

The unit discovered cannabis herb and cannabis plants during a search of a house in the west Cork town on 18 January, 2016.

Four men and a woman were arrested and detained at Bandon and Bantry Garda Stations as part of the operation.

They were later released without being charged and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday the gardaí executed the European Arrest Warrants on a man and a woman in the Portuguese capital.

The pair have since been brought to Bandon Garda Station and they are due to appear before Bantry District Court today.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

