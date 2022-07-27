Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 27 July 2022
Gardaí seize firearm and arrest two people in Dublin city centre

Gardaí on patrol searched a man and woman on Townsend Street yesterday.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,912 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826857
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARRESTED TWO people and seized a suspected firearm in Dublin city centre yesterday.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were brought to Kevin Street Garda Station after they were stopped on Townsend Street in Dublin 2.

Gardaí on patrol searched the man and woman and seized a suspected firearm and drugs.

They detained the man under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. He is still in custody this morning.

The woman was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and later charged. She is due to appear in court on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Lauren Boland

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

