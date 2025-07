GARDAÍ HAVE CALLED in army experts to deal with an “unexplained device” found near Aughinish Alumina factory in County Limerick.

The incident is ongoing at the facility near Foynes as gardaí await the arrival of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

It is understood that the operation started this afternoon shortly after 4pm.

A Defence Forces spokesman said that as there is an ongoing operation the military were unable to comment.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí are currently in attendance at a premises near Foynes, Co. Limerick, following the discovery of an unexplained device this afternoon.

“A cordon has been established and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is at the scene.There is no further information available at this time.”

This is a developing news story and we will update as information becomes available.

With reporting from Mairead Maguire and Andrew Walsh.