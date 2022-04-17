Gardaí continue probe into Limerick assault death as post mortem completed

GARDAÍ SAID THAT “for operational reasons” they would not release the results of a post mortem on the body of a man who died after he was assaulted in Limerick City at the weekend.

Alan Bourke, 48, a talented Limerick soccer and rugby player, and who was capped by the Republic of Ireland junior soccer team in the 1990s, was found unconscious and with serious injuries, at Colbert Station Plaza, Parnell Street, around 10.25pm, last Friday night.

Paramedics rushed him by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he died shortly afterwards.

It’s understood Mr Bourke died from serious head injuries. The assault scene was marked today with bouquets of flowers as Mr Bourke’s devastated family began arranging his funeral.

Gardaí believe a number of people may have witnessed the fatal assault and appealed for anyone with either mobile phone video or dash cam footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Limerick City was particularly busy on the night with travelling rugby fans socialising ahead of the Munster v Exeter Heineken European Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park, Saturday.

Gardaí would not comment when asked if they were looking to speak to one person or a group of individuals, as part of their enquiries,.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána does not discuss lines of enquiry in ongoing investigations.”

He added: “We can confirm that, a post-mortem examination was completed by Dr Sally Ann Collis, State Pathologist. The results of which are not being released for operational reasons at this time.”

“Gardaí in Roxboro Road continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and the investigation is ongoing.”

Tributes poured in over the weekend for Mr Bourke, a native of St Mary’s Park, who was a well known sportsman in the 1990s and was capped at international junior soccer level.

Parnell Street was cordoned off by Gardaí through to Saturday to allow Garda Scenes of Crime officers carry out a forensic examination of the area.

Gardai were also harvesting CCTV footage from the street and local premises, in the hope of securing video footage of the moments before during and after the assault.

Mr Bourke was a talented striker with Mungret Regional FC and a skilled rugby player with St Marys rugby club.

His body was found a short distance from a tool and equipment store where he had previously worked as a manager.

Mr Bourke helped secure many great victories for both Mungret Regional FC and St Mary’s RFC.

He helped Regional to a Munster Junior Cup Final win in 1994 and was capped for the Republic of Ireland in 1996.

A minute silence was observed at district soccer matches across the city and county Sunday as a mark of respect to Mr Bourke.

Friends of Mr Bourke, who had spent time living in Cork and had recently returned to his native Limerick in search of accommodation, said he had “fallen on hard times” and was struggling with addictions in recent years.

Gardaí said they were continuing their investigation and appealed for the public to come forward with information.