GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have placed more high visibility garda patrols in Dublin city centre as part of a major new plan.

The strategy is designed to give people a greater sense of garda presence in areas where the most people congregate in the city centre.

The Journal understands that there is a focus on the upper and lower junctions of O’Connell Street with other posts around Henry Street and also on Bachelor’s Quay. There are also locations on the southside of the river.

Sources said it is hoped that their presence on the streets will deter crime in the areas covered and just to merely give people a sense of gardaí on the street.

Gardaí have sent a large number of newly qualified probationary gardaí to the capital.

As recruitment phases graduate or “pass out” from the Garda College in Templemore they have been sent to the capital in numbers – in March 66 new gardaí were sent to police the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The plan was first mooted at the garda college attestation on 7 March by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

“Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Dublin Metropolitan Region has introduced High Visibility foot patrols in key areas around the city centre.

“These locations were chosen from feedback from the community and businesses in the city as well as our own crime location data.

“These High Visibility patrols in Dublin City Centre will increase Garda visibility and public reassurance that public realms and amenities in Dublin City Centre are and continue to be safe places to live, visit, socialise, conduct business and enjoy,” the statement said.

Two gardaí on foot patrol or 'The Beat' recently in Dublin city centre. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The focus for the gardaí deployed on the operation is to focus on thefts, public order and drug dealing particularly.

“This high visibility Garda presence will have an increased focus and robust approach to public order policing, anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, aggressive begging and shoplifting, with a pro arrest policy for recidivist offenders, and strong bail objections where appropriate,” the spokesman said.

The gardaí involved are supported by wider resources from Garda Roads Policing Units, the Garda National Public Order Unit and Garda Operational Support Units (Mounted Unit and Dog Unit).

“The positive use of the Dublin City Centre public realm is not just an issue for An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána continue to engage with partners and stakeholders in the community, voluntary and statutory sectors to ensure that we are collaboratively doing all we can to make Dublin feel safer for everybody and to push a positive narrative for the city on the back of a visible policing presence,” the spokesman added.

Gardaí are being redirected from other parts of the city to fill rosters and duty details.

Mark O’Meara, President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), has warned that it may cause a reduced presence elsewhere in the city.

“While the allocation of personnel is an operational matter we have had, and always have, serious concerns about resourcing.

“The fact is this redeployment of personnel exposes and further confirms our concerns over the lack of resourcing numbers across Dublin city,” he said.