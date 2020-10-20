#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

'There is no logic to it': Garden centre owners wonder why they're being forced to close their doors in Level 5

Along with other ‘non-essential’ retailers like bookshops, they can operate online.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 11,829 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238856
Image: RollingNews.ie; Sasko Lazarov
Image: RollingNews.ie; Sasko Lazarov

ONCE AGAIN, WE’RE getting to grips with new restrictions and government definitions and trying to figure out what it all means.

In particular, garden centre operators — and their green-fingered customers — are scratching their heads today after the government last night published a detailed list of ‘essential’ retailers that are permitted to remain open to customers during Level 5.

That list includes “markets that, wholly or principally, offer food for sale, as well as shops that sell “supplies and tools essential for farming or agriculture purposes”.

It does not include garden centres.

Along with other ‘non-essential’ retailers like bookshops, they can only operate “online or other remote systems of ordering goods for purposes of collection”, according to the rules.

This is despite the fact that many of them have a large outdoor component to their business.

“There is no logic in it,” said Padraic Horkan, co-owner of Horkans Garden Centres, which operates four outlets across the country.

“You can go into a hardware store; you can buy a tin of paint; you can buy a yard brush or a ladder, but you can’t come into garden centres, which tend to be bigger, in terms of physical scale?”

Construction activity

The government has been grilled repeatedly about the often Jesuitical differences between essential and non-essential retailers.

In May, for example, hardware shops were allowed to reopen parallel to the reopening of building sites. At the time, then-Health Minister Simon Harris said the need to reopen homeware shops, on the other hand, just wasn’t as urgent.

“If you need to buy new curtains, it can wait a couple of weeks,” he said. 

In that scenario, the argument seemed to be that DIY and hardware shops facilitate emergency or essential home repairs while gussying up the house with new IKEA furniture wasn’t quite as important.

Applying that logic to the Level 5 restrictions, it’s easy to grasp a distinction between those retailers and garden centres.

But the differentiation also has something to do with the fact that construction activity is allowed to continue during the Level 5 restrictions.

Buildings works have been deemed essential and so the latest rules allow for hardware 0utlets and builders’ merchants to remain open to customers during the six-week shutdown.

Horkan argues that in this respect, garden centres should also be deemed essential.

“We sell to landscapers who work with building contractors,” he explains.

Even in Level 5, Horkan argues that “housing is still being developed” which requires landscapers to, well, landscape.

“We would have quite a number of landscaper customers who work for builders or work for contractors and they buy their compost and their plants and their bits and bobs in the garden centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“They’ll now have to buy online and wait for home delivery”, he says.

The social element

There’s some suggestion that the government is concerned about how people conduct themselves in garden centres compared to other retail outlets.

A trip to your local garden centre can be a family day out. For many, often elderly customers, it’s also a place to meet your friends.

Again this doesn’t wash for Horkan.

While he does cater for an “older audience”, he says they  “tend to be very careful about their movements”.

They will still be able to order online over the coming weeks but he says it’s “kind of unfair to be asking people who might not be digitally aware to buy things online”.

Horkan also believes it’s very easy to adhere to physical distancing rules in large centres like the one he co-owns and operates in Castlebar, Co Mayo, which is 40,000 square feet.

“People can social distance in it with no problem whatsoever.

“We just can’t understand why the government, on the one hand, is telling people to be physically active — particularly older people —  and yet they’re not allowing them the tools and the plants, and the garden centres to be able to actually physically do some gardening,” he says. 

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie