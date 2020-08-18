This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 August, 2020
No foul play suspected in death of man in Cork city

Gary Dineen’s body was found last week.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 10:31 AM
Gary Dineen
Image: Garda Press Office
Gary Dineen
Gary Dineen
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SATISFIED that no foul play took place in the death of Gary Dineen in Cork city.

The 35-year-old’s body was discovered at Merchant’s Quay car park last Wednesday, 12 August.

Dineen had been availing of homeless services in recent months.

A post-mortem was carried out last week and its results were given to gardaí.

Gardaí investigating the death today said they are satisfied that no foul play took place.

They thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter after an appeal for information.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

