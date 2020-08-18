No foul play suspected in death of man in Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE SATISFIED that no foul play took place in the death of Gary Dineen in Cork city.

The 35-year-old’s body was discovered at Merchant’s Quay car park last Wednesday, 12 August.

Dineen had been availing of homeless services in recent months.

A post-mortem was carried out last week and its results were given to gardaí.

Gardaí investigating the death today said they are satisfied that no foul play took place.

They thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter after an appeal for information.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.