QUIZ: How well do you know George Harrison?

GEORGE HARRISON WAS known as ‘the quiet Beatle’ but his impact on the course of music has been anything but.
As the lead guitarist of The Beatles, Harrison was not only responsible for crafting much of their sound, but also wrote some of their best-loved songs, such as Here Comes The Sun and While My Guitar Gently Weeps. He also went on to have a sterling solo career, and formed the rock supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.
Harrison passed away in 2001, having been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.
The quiet Beatle would have been 80 today. How well do you know George Harrison?
