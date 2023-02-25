QUIZ: How well do you know George Harrison?

GEORGE HARRISON WAS known as ‘the quiet Beatle’ but his impact on the course of music has been anything but.

As the lead guitarist of The Beatles, Harrison was not only responsible for crafting much of their sound, but also wrote some of their best-loved songs, such as Here Comes The Sun and While My Guitar Gently Weeps. He also went on to have a sterling solo career, and formed the rock supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Advertisement

Harrison passed away in 2001, having been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The quiet Beatle would have been 80 today. How well do you know George Harrison?

George Harrison was the youngest Beatle. What age was he when The Beatles broke up? 25 26

27 28 Where did Harrison first meet Paul McCarthy? On a school bus At the Cavern Club

In Hamburg Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts Which Beatles album had the highest number of songs written by Harrison (4)? The White Album Revolver

Help! Abbey Road Which of Harrison's Beatles songs lent its name to his autobiography? Here Comes The Sun Taxman

You Like Me Too Much I, Me, Mine Which of these rockstars was not part of George Harrison's supergroup The Traveling Wilburys? Jeff Lynne Tom Petty

Bob Dylan Pete Townshend In 1971, George Harrison and Ravi Shankar organised a benefit concert in Madison Square Garden called The Concert for _______? India Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Indonesia Which Monty Python film did George Harrison make an appearance in? And Now For Something Complete Different Life of Brian

Monty Python and the Holy Grail The Meaning of Life Which religious movement was George Harrison involved with from the 1960s until his death? Sufism Sikhism

Hare Krishna Buddhism Which of these directors directed a documentary about Harrison's life, titled George Harrison: Living in the Material World? Neil Jordan Martin Scorsese

Steven Spielberg Spike Lee In what year did Harrison survive an assassination attempt? 1985 1989

1995 1999 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! The Fifth Beatle Share your result: Share You scored out of ! A Travelling Wilbury Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Share your result: Share