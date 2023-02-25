Advertisement

Saturday 25 February 2023
# George Harrison
QUIZ: How well do you know George Harrison?
‘The quiet Beatle’ would have been 80 today.
1.9k
1
24 minutes ago

GEORGE HARRISON WAS known as ‘the quiet Beatle’ but his impact on the course of music has been anything but.

As the lead guitarist of The Beatles, Harrison was not only responsible for crafting much of their sound, but also wrote some of their best-loved songs, such as Here Comes The Sun and While My Guitar Gently Weeps. He also went on to have a sterling solo career, and formed the rock supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. 

Harrison passed away in 2001, having been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The quiet Beatle would have been 80 today. How well do you know George Harrison?

George Harrison was the youngest Beatle. What age was he when The Beatles broke up?
25
26

27
28
Where did Harrison first meet Paul McCarthy?
On a school bus
At the Cavern Club

In Hamburg
Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts
Which Beatles album had the highest number of songs written by Harrison (4)?
The White Album
Revolver

Help!
Abbey Road
Which of Harrison's Beatles songs lent its name to his autobiography?
Here Comes The Sun
Taxman

You Like Me Too Much
I, Me, Mine
Which of these rockstars was not part of George Harrison's supergroup The Traveling Wilburys?
Jeff Lynne
Tom Petty

Bob Dylan
Pete Townshend
In 1971, George Harrison and Ravi Shankar organised a benefit concert in Madison Square Garden called The Concert for _______?
India
Sri Lanka

Bangladesh
Indonesia
Which Monty Python film did George Harrison make an appearance in?
And Now For Something Complete Different
Life of Brian

Monty Python and the Holy Grail
The Meaning of Life
Which religious movement was George Harrison involved with from the 1960s until his death?
Sufism
Sikhism

Hare Krishna
Buddhism
Which of these directors directed a documentary about Harrison's life, titled George Harrison: Living in the Material World?
Neil Jordan
Martin Scorsese

Steven Spielberg
Spike Lee
In what year did Harrison survive an assassination attempt?
1985
1989

1995
1999
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Fifth Beatle
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A Travelling Wilbury
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:

Author
Carl Kinsella
