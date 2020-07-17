German fishing boat detained by Naval Service off Donegal coast

THE NAVAL SERVICE has detained a German-registered fishing boat off the Donegal cost and will escort it back to shore.

The LÉ William Butler Yeats detained the vessel some 250 nautical miles north-west of Malin Head, with the Defence Force saying it was “in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations”.

The fishing vessel will now be escorted back to port with jurisdiction then passing to An Garda Sí­ochána.

This represents the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2020.