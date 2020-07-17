This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
German fishing boat detained by Naval Service off Donegal coast

The vessel was 250 nautical miles off the Irish coast.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Jul 2020, 8:45 AM
LÉ William Butler Yeats.
Image: Flickr/Óglaigh na hÉireann
Image: Flickr/Óglaigh na hÉireann

THE NAVAL SERVICE has detained a German-registered fishing boat off the Donegal cost and will escort it back to shore.

The LÉ William Butler Yeats detained the vessel some 250 nautical miles north-west of Malin Head, with the Defence Force saying it was “in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations”.

The fishing vessel will now be escorted back to port with jurisdiction then passing to An Garda Sí­ochána.

This represents the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2020.

