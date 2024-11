GLADIATOR II IS hitting Irish cinemas next week and our very own Paul Mescal is the leading man.

The film, also starring Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, is a sequel to the 2000 hit Gladiator which featured Russell Crowe as its leading man.

Advertisement

A sequel to the original blockbuster was discussed as far back as 2001, and the film was finally announced in 2018, with Mescal being hired in the lead role last year.

The films are loosely based around events that occurred within the Roman Empire, so with that in mind, we want to test your knowledge of that time period.

What was the eastern half of the Roman Empire called? Alamy Stock Photo Eastern Empire Akkadian Empire

Byzantine Empire Gaza Empire Which Roman senator was famous for his opposition to Nero? Alamy Stock Photo Appius Claudius Pulcher Publius Clodius Thrasea Paetus

Luca Savelli Marcus Licinius Crassus The ancient city of Rome was built on how many hills? Six Seven

Eight Nine Who were the mythic founders of Rome? Alamy Stock Photo Aeneas and Diomedes Ceres and Zagreus

Minerva and Pallas Romulus and Remus In what year did the Western Roman Empire come to an end? Alamy Stock Photo 19 CE 1,500 CE

521 CE 476 CE In which war did the gladiator Spartacus led a slave rebellion against Rome? Alamy Stock Photo Third Servile War Marian-Sullan Civil War

Second Mithridatic War Roman Civil War Which piece of Roman architecture was built under the Flavian emperors, during the reign of Vespasian? Alamy Stock Photo Colosseum Alamy Stock Photo Arch of Constantine

Alamy Stock Photo Pantheon Alamy Stock Photo Pula Arena Which Roman emperor was the first to profess Christianity? Alamy Stock Photo Maximinus Thrax Constantine I

Pupienus Maximus Severus Alexander What was the period of peace and prosperity in ancient Rome called? Enlightenment Regal Period

Pax Romana Flavian period How many times was Julius Caesar believed to have been stabbed during his assassination? Alamy Stock Photo 14 23

28 11 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Maximus Decimus Meridius The OG Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Lucius A close second to Maximus Decimus Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Juba 'You have a great name'... and decent quizzing skills Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Emperor Commodus Ambition but no quizzing skills Share your result: Share